2023: Nigeria needs an experienced pan Nigerian democrat with capacity to fix problems – Tambuwal

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

As political gladiators strategize and position themselves to clinch the flag of various political parties, governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal who is one of the frontline presidential aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the country needs an experienced pan Nigerian democrat who has the capacity to provide local solutions to local problems.

Tambuwal who was also the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly lamented that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari despite his background as former Minister and former Head of State has divided the country along ethnic and religious lines.

The governor who spoke with the Forum of former Deputy governors in the PDP on Thursday evening in Abuja said that the country has never been this bad and that the unity of the country is under threat hence the need to elect a unifying leader.

Accompanied by former Sokoto State governor Attahiru Bafarawa and former Deputy governor Muktar Shagari, Tambuwal said that he is in the race not on ethnic considerations but because he has a track record that towers him above other aspirants as a centripetal political force while he was a Speaker and a pan Nigerian with a broad minded vision beyond primordial and ethnic sentiments.

“Am coming for the journey on my personal merit, on my credit and my person credentials. As the Speaker of the House of Reps, I presided over one of the most stable and very interesting House. From the beginning of this democracy till today, I can beat my chest that the House I presided over was the House of representatives of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where issues were debated, devoid of sentiments but based on pan Nigerian perception.

“Back in Sokoto my records are there to speak for me in terms of transformation of the state, infrastructure, education, health indices, bringing back out of school children, fiscal responsibility and accountability, ease of doing business and such other indices.

“I believe that I have the right temperament, temperament is key going forward in running the affairs of Nigeria. The situation of this country calls for competent leadership, calls for experienced hands and energy.

He emphasized that the upcoming election should not be used as compensation for non- democrats or to reward loyalty but an opportunity to rewrite the history of the country and reposition it on a growing pathway.

“This is a time that Nigerians must not experiment with someone who does not understand democratic governance. It is important that we are doing this exercise of selecting who is going to be the standard flag bearer of our party, we must deliberately seek out someone that understands this country, someone who has been tested in democratic governance, appreciating how to run a federal government.

“We cannot afford to have another president that will be more in the Villa without connecting with the people, engaging the people and finding local solutions to local problems”.

On the issue of zoning, the Presidential hopeful said that geography should not blur the party from looking at competence and capacity.

“This is a time that we must all be wise, that we must reduce as much as possible the quantum of sentiments that we have in our thought process. This is a time that requires a lot of sober reflection and patriotism.

“We need a higher dosage of patriotism and pan Nigerianness for us to deemphasize those issues that divide us. We must all shield our swords and be talking about Nigeria, its unity, its stability, its forwardness.

“The President, coming from your state, coming from your home, coming from your village may not make any meaning as long as he lacks the competence, the capacity and basic understanding of fairness, equity, inclusivity in leadership.

“It is not where the president comes from that should matter this time, what should matter is: where can we find that Nigerian that can do the job. Where can we find that physician, that medical doctor that can prescribe and provide the requisite prescription and heal the ailment that is afflicting the patient.

“Who is that pilot that can pilot the aircraft to have a safe landing. Who is that captain that can captain the ship and bring it to safety, no matter wherever he is coming from”.

The leader of the group and Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Ogiadome said that Tambuwal has always distinguished himself as an outstanding leader who has the capacity to transform the country.

He assured that the group will work to ensure that his dream as the number citizen of the country in 2023 comes to fruition.

The representatives of the six zones Okechukwu Itanyi for (South East), Patrick Ekpotu (South South) Solomon Ewuga for (North Central) James Magaji (North West), Amb. Oluwate Omolade (South West) and Yoriyo Lazarus (North East) on behalf of other 100 members extolled the virtues of the aspirant and assured him and the country has a brighter future with someone of his pedigree on the driving seat.