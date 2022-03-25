NACA donates 8 ambulances to Oyo Govt, assures of more support

Efforts by the Government of Oyo State Government in controlling the spread of HIV in the state were on Friday recognised when the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) donated eight ambulances to the state. Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Gambo Aliyu Gumel, who was represented by Mr. Alex Ogundipe, handed over the keys of the ambulances to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

He noted that the donations were in recognition of the Makinde administration’s efforts in the health sector.

According to NACA, the donation came after the state has been assessed and found worthy in the area of effective utilisation of public equipment under Governor Makinde’s watch.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the SSG as appreciating NACA for the donation, stating that Governor Makinde administration’s focus to revolutionise the sector has begun to yield positive results.

She assured that the ambulances and other attached medical equipment will be deployed to the targeted facilities accordingly, adding that the state government would appreciate any assistance aimed at augmenting its efforts in improving the health sector.

She said: “Today, I am here representing the governor and I must sincerely say thank you for these eight ambulances and for all the equipment in the hospitals.

“As I do say, health is one of our cardinal points in this administration. “So, any help we can get for any of our health facilities or that will augment any of our health programmes will be very much appreciated.

“When we came on board as an administration, we found out that the ambulances we had were in very bad condition. So, in the last two and a half years, we have bought ambulances and about fifteen ambulances have been donated to us, which have been all deployed.

“So, I give you the assurance of His Excellency and the administration that these eight ambulances will also be deployed accordingly.”

Speaking earlier, Ogundipe pointed out that the donation of the ambulances was made following Governor Makinde’s request at a meeting in Geneva, where he dialogued with the Global Fund.

He added that as a result of the confidence reposed in the state and an assessment conducted on the proper utilisation of public equipment in the state so far, NACA agreed to increase the figure of the donated ambulances.

“A couple of months ago, His Excellency made an appeal for these vehicles. He was also in Geneva to speak with the Global Fund and it was agreed that these should be given to Oyo State after an assessment. “And that was based on the track record of the governor that was witnessed and the way he has been handling public things. “That was what gave us the confidence to up the numbers of these ambulances, as well as medical equipment that have been installed across ten facilities of this state.

“On behalf of my Director-General, who has only one appeal that is, in line with the office of His Excellency; these should be deployed for purpose, kept for purpose, maintained and insured, because there will be periodic monitoring and he will like to let you know that it is possible that additional equipment could come based on the maintenance and utilisation of these equipment.

“So, I have the pleasure to hand over the particulars, the keys and documents, transferring the ownership of these eight ambulances and equipment, as well as the medical equipment that have been delivered earlier to these ten facilities,” Ogundipe said.

