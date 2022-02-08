Obaseki: Nigeria’s politics must not be left for the old order

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged more Nigerians to get involved in the nation’s political decision-making process to place the country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

Obaseki gave the charge when he received renowned journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Mr. Dele Momodu, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

Momodu was on the visit to inform the governor of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who attributed the nation’s socio-economic problems to the failure of citizens to participate in the process of electing leaders, urged them to get involved so as to permanently eliminate the old order of politicians and ensure that the right people are at the helm of affairs.

basekiO noted: “I commend you for starting your consultation from home, acknowledging your people and leaders of your community in Edo State.

“As an Edo man, one of our key attributes is to believe in ourselves and live for what we believe in. God has endowed us with that indomitable spirit, and when Nigeria found itself at a crossroads, as a people, even in the minority, we rose up to provide leadership to rescue the nation.

“The focus is on how to transit this country from where it is now to where it should be and the transition should be total. This process should not be left for those that don’t know the new order but feel they know; that will not take us anywhere.”

He added, “The problem that we face in this country is that we are all sitting in our comfort zones and doing nothing but lamenting rather than participating in the process to make a difference. We must participate to make a difference for generations yet unborn.”

Addressing the presidential aspirant, Obaseki noted: “You have contributed your own quota in the political discussion of this nation and I am glad you have documented a lot of your experiences.

“I congratulate you for having the courage to dive into the arena of politics where only those who have amassed so much unexplainable wealth and are in the corridors of power have the criteria to contest. You are giving meaning to our democracy. I have no choice but to support you as your governor.

“It’s going to be tough; take it from me. I have gone through it, but it’s surmountable as it’s possible with God. You are our own as our dream is to produce an Edo president.”

Earlier, Momodu said that Nigeria needs only leaders with the requisite knowledge to solve her challenges.

