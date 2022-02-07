Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Anambra Indigenes in Lagos first Meeting of the year held in February

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, Chief host Chief (Mrs.) Nonye Mojekwu Chukwujama, (Adadioranma Nnewi) Eze Tony Anosike, Eze Godwin Okafor, Augustine Ebi; all patrons , during the first Meeting of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos held on 5/2/2022.
0 42

L-r…Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Chief host Chief (Mrs.) Nonye Mojekwu Chukwujama; Resident Pastor , Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church pastor Joseph Nwadubasim.

L-r…President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh; Deputy woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha.

L-r…Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anyibe; Chief (Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Chief host Chief  (Mrs.)  Nonye Mojekwu Chukwujama, (Adadioranma Nnewi) Woman leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Lagos State  Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora;  Mrs. Adaeze Anosike  and Deputy woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche.

L-r … Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka;  Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Godwin Okafor. presenting a plaque to the Chief Host  . Ozzy boscos her mother Mrs  Nonye Mojekwu Chukwujama, Founder/Chairman Anambra   Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche.

Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, Chief host Chief  (Mrs.)  Nonye Mojekwu Chukwujama, (Adadioranma Nnewi) (both Middle)   pose with the Cross Section of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos  during their first Meeting of the year held in February.5/2/2022…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5924 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers February 7, 2022

University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute 2021/2022…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers February 4, 2022

Nigeria/Uk Team ISPS peer review meets NPA management in…

1 of 126