Nwifuru increases EBSU staff salary by 20%, announces10% reduction in school fees

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

“Let me announce to you that the salaries of the academic staff of the University are hereby increased by 20%, while that of non-academic staff are increased by 10%.

“This is to encourage the zeal and commitment which they have so far demonstrated in the discharge of their duties. The school fees of our University is hereby reduced by 10%.

“Accordingly, the monthly subvention of the University is hereby reviewed upwards, from 200 Million Naira to 280 Million Naira.

Henceforth, graduates of Ebonyi State origin with First Class Honours Degree will be offered automatic employment to lecture at Ebonyi State University.

This is also extended to all first-class graduates fromEbonyi State University, who are willing to lecture.

“It has become imperative to pay attention to the training of the next generation of health care providers as well as develop new and most effective ways to care for patients through outcomes-based research.

“Consequently, In line with Article 1, Clause 1(a) of the Irrevocable Deed of De-Merging Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Ministry Of Health and Ebonyi State Government, the Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital, AE-FUTA II located along Abakaliki – Enugu Express Way is now known and called Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital.

“We are indeed committed to making EBSU a world class University that will compete favourably with its counterparts anywhere in the world. Ebonyi State

Government is not satisfied with the level of infrastructure in the University.

“We have commenced upgrading of infrastructure in the University, and be rest assured, that we shall increase the tempo to give the University a facelift.

“I have directed the Ebonyi State Scholarship Board to start processing applications for first Degrees, Masters, and PhD.

“The target is to produce 1,000 Ebonyians with Masters and PhDs in any field and country of their choice before I leave office in 2031.

“Let me announce to you that the first batch of 300 beneficiaries of the State Government scholarship scheme will depart the county to Countries of their choice to pursue their Masters and PhDs before May 29, 2024, while 700 others will enroll for admissions in Universities within Nigeria.