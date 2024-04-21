Murder of Aba bizman: Reps’ deputy speaker demands thorough probe, prosecution of police officer

.Appeals to residents for calm

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has described as reprehensible and repugnant the murder of Abia-born businessman, Emmanuel Okocha by a police officer in Aba on Saturday.

He therefore demanded a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident, insisting that the police officer must be made to explain his aberrant behaviour.

Okocha, a native of Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of the State was reportedly gunned down on his way to the village by a police corporal, Obagi Njok attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) within the Aba Division for refusing to give ₦500 bribe to the police after going through his vehicle papers on demand at a checkpoint along Aba-Owerri road.

Incidentally, the Abia State Police Command has since announced the arrest of Njok.

Reacting to the unhealthy development through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Livinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday, Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the National Assembly said that the police authorities must ensure that justice is served in the matter.

He said that the officer involved must be brought to face the law and the corresponding punishment if found culpable, wondering why he jettisoned professionalism and the rules of engagement.

The Deputy Speaker said that the Nigerian laws are against the twin offenses of bribe and murder alleged to have been committed by the police officer while on duty.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased over the irreparable and irreplaceable loss, Kalu urged them to have faith in the authorities, assuring of his determination to see that the course of justice is not perverted.

The Deputy Speaker also appealed to Aba residents to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigations, stressing that the consequences of taking laws into their hands could be grave.

He called on the police hierarchy to update his office with the proceedings of the investigations.