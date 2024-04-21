Seplat Energy emerges Energy Times’ Corporate Governance Company of the Year

Energy Times Newspaper has named Seplat Energy as the Corporate Governance Company for 2023 business year. Seplat Energy, which is Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy player, was recognised for its effective corporate governance framework and corporate governance standards.

Seplat Energy also got recognition for its exponential growth for the period, which had translated into the creation of significant shareholder value and national wealth.

Energy Times is a leading weekly newspaper based in Lagos, Nigeria, focusing on oil, gas, power, maritime and renewable energy reportage.

Speaking at the Energy Times Awards held in Lagos weekend, the Publisher/Editor-In-Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Kayode Ekundayo, said the recognition reflects Seplat Energy’s strong corporate governance structure driven by its Board and effective management. This, he noted, had spurred success and operational excellence for the Seplat Energy brand.

Seplat Energy has continued to drive continuous improvements in its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance, which requires an eﬀective sustainability governance structure and a robust approach.

“The company’s sustainability commitments, actions, and outcomes have remained a reference point over the years. The industry has also testified to the progress in Seplat Energy’s sustainability journey. As stakeholders, these feats are worth the commendations,” Ekundayo said.

Seplat Energy integrates human rights considerations, labour laws, equal opportunity principles, and good ethical conduct, among others in its recruitments, procurements, community relations and relationships with governments. The company also promotes mutual respect as well as a free and fair work environment that encourages freedom and enhances productivity.

The company’s work culture encourages openness, freedom of expression, creativity, high productivity, unbiased appraisal system and a fair reward system.

Respecting human rights, Seplat Energy endorses international agreements and protocols including the United Nations guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and the company is committed to respecting the rights of stakeholders in all its operations and business conduct.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the General Manager, Partner Relations, Seplat Energy, Mrs. Grace Amadi, commended Energy Times for the recognition given to Seplat Energy.

She lauded the newspaper for its doggedness and commitment to professionalism, whilst reaffirming Seplat Energy’s commitment to living up to the expectations of its stakeholders. According to Amadi, the company will continue to adhere to global best practices with the intent to grow more value and remain the delight of investors.

Other members of the Seplat Energy team in attendance were the Manager Corporate Communications, Seplat Energy, Stanley Opara; and Manager Branding & PR, Ahmed Audu. The award ceremony was attended by other energy industry players, regulators, government agencies, and the media.