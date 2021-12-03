NULGE, CSOs, ALGON, NUTRW other groups demand accountability, autonomy of Local Government Councils in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

National Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Civil Society Organisations CSOs, the Association of Local Government in Nigeria, ALGON, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit ,NFIU, the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, market women, youth groups, students and community groups have made passionate appeal to federal and state governments to grant full autonomy to local government councils across the country.

These groups had gathered to discuss the burning issues of local government autonomy and accountability as a third tier of government in Nigeria at Rockvoew. Hotel Royale Abuja the nation’s capital.

During the dialogue that focused mainly on local government and grassroot development especially the need for accountability and autonomy for such councils in Nigeria, views were presented as to how to make the local government to be responsible and closer to the people while it independently implement policies and programmes that will support the growth and development at the grass root as well as manage its own funds.

The round table has also identified the following challenges as hinderance to the development efforts in local government administrations in Nigeria viz:

The state governments have refused the autonomy of local governments because they are seen as slug funds.

The governance in Nigeria has become avenue for corruption and impunities. The system of governments that is being practiced in the country at this time gives too much power to the state governors and neglects the local government which in its self is a tier of government.

That upon several court rulings in favour of the operations of the local governments as a tier of governments, to make their laws, policies, States across Nigeria have continued to display flagrant disregards to courts orders.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, the local governments have witnessed decline in term service delivery as state governments have appropriated to themselves the power to manage local governments.

The dialogue decried the consistence interference by state government in deciding who is elected into the local government is a major setback in having a credible candidate to lead the affairs of local government in Nigeria.

The state governors as chief executives have taken over the ability of the local government to stand on its own to acts or spend money.

In order to address these key challenges and provide a platform for the smooth running of the local councils, the parley came up with some far reaching recommendations viz:

The dissolution of joint states and local governments account and the creation of a dedicated account for Local Governments where funds are remitted directly from the FAAC account.

Expunge of areas of the constitutions that empower the State House of Assemblies to make laws for the local councils as they are a separate tier of governments.

The citizens must also demand for records of all funds spent on behalf of local councils by the states governments and advocate for clear local government procedures, policy and financial managements

Powers of state governments to conduct elections for local councils should be taken away from the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC) and given to Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Legislative frameworks that govern public finance managements, procurements processes and best practices at the local government areas should be institutionalised.

The citizens must begin to demand for accountability and inclusiveness from local government administrators

The people must demand public hearings on every legislative decision taken by the local government’s officials

The call on community members, youth and women groups, traditional leaders and other citizens groups to raise their voices and support the call of critical stakeholders for the autonomy of the local governments.

For a better society