Reps assure robust partnership with South Korean parliament

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The 9th House of Representatives has said that it will pursue a robust and mutually beneficial legislative relationship with the Parliament of the Republic of South Korea with a view strengthening existing relationship between both countries.

Chairman of the Nigeria/South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, Hon. Joseph Bello Asuku, gave the assurance while addressing a delegation of the government of South Korea, led by the Ambassador, Mr. Kim Young-chae, who paid a working visit to the Group on Thursday in Abuja.

Asuku who commended the Ambassador for taking the initiative of establishing contact with the Friendship Group, saying that the visit would mark the beginning of a better working relationship between the Group and South Korea legislatively.

“…I am happy because the Ambassador is here today on a very special visit to the Nigeria/South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“You may all recall that on Tuesday 6 July 2021, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups for the 9th National Assembly and named an 8 member Nigeria/South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“This Parliamentary Friendship Group is composed of well experienced, ranking and highly respected members of the 9th House of Representatives, which by the grace of Mr. Speaker I am privileged to lead as Chairman.

“…the mandate of the Nigeria/South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group is to: “Initiate and ensure a robust inter-parliamentary working relationship between the House of Representatives and the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea;

“Liaise with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria, to establish and sustain relationship with the Parliamentary Group at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea;

“liaise with the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, to ensure that parliamentary working relationship between the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and the House of Representatives is sustained;

“explore opportunities for legislative exchanges, inter-parliamentary visits, sharing of knowledge and experience between the friendship groups.

strengthen legislative frameworks to support and facilitate trade, investment and economic cooperation between Nigeria and Republic of Korea.

“We are grateful to the Ambassador for the initiative to pay a courtesy visit on the Friendship Group, this is commendable and a very good starting of the relationship. We are hopeful that the Group would reciprocate this gesture soon.

“…It is our hope that this parliamentary initiative would further strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea,” he said.

The Korean ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-chae, in his mission statement informed the Friendship Group that he was at the House with heads of units and agencies of Korean government with a view to promoting good relationship between both countries in many aspects of diplomatic ties.

He said the government of South Korea has certain objective areas which they believe would be of mutual interest and benefits to Nigeria.

“We have about five objectives as we mentioned with regard to trade and investment. There are Korean agencies under the embassy in Abuja to facilitate cultural and economic collaboration between Nigeria and South Korea, we have signed an MoU with the ministry of communication to enhance exchange of ideas through the different six agencies in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the most busiest in terms of economic and political activities so it’s a very important and strategic partner to us in South Korea.

“So we work and hope that we achieve increase in trade partnership. Despite the increase in trade and other economic collaboration, we are still hungry for more as we look for possibilities of increasing it,” he added.

The delegation promised to promote good relationship between Korean and Nigerian military, Parliament and as well as economic collaboration between both countries.

