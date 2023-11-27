NRM suspends twelve national officers over anti-party activities

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The internal crisis rocking the National Rescue Movement blew open last weekend with the suspension of principal national officers of the group for anti-party activities and repeated breach of the party’ s constitution.

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) said it took the firm action on the erring national officers by suspending them Indefinitely from the party for unethical activities and flagrant breach of the party’s Constitution to prevent the reoccurrence of such activities in the future.

The party gave the names of those suspended as the National Welfare Officer, Prince Chinedu Obi, Alhaji Mohammed Isah Dirisu, Sola Afuye, Magdalene Samuel and other state officials.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the National Chairman of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Amb. Isaac Chigozie Udeh said their suspension was in compliance with the provisions of NRM party constitution as recommended by the disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of breach of party constitution, illegal actions and anti party activities “which brought embarrassment and ridicule to the party.”

He listed others who were also suspended to include

Obidike Okolo, Musa Isiaka, Shedrack Oka, Aminu Hassan, Bala Dirisu, Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba and Samuel Akaolisa respectively.

According to the national chairman, “As recommended by the Disciplinary Committee, to avoid vacuum, the following members have been appointed to fill critical vacant positions.

“The new appointee include Alhaji Abubakar M. Bello Reme, Acting National Secretary.

Hon. Lawrence Enaholo, Acting National Publicity Secretary and Barrister Okere Nnamdi, Acting National Legal Adviser,” he stated.

