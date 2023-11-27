Police launch manhunt for killers of monarch in Imo

VICTOR DURUAMAKU ,Owerri

Imo State commissioner of police, Mr Aboki Danjuma has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of the traditional ruler of Otulu Amaumara Autonomous community in Ezinihitte–Mbaise local Government Area of the state Eze J B Ochulor and therefore set up a manhunt for the assailants.

According to an official statement issued and signed by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye in Owerri the state capital, the royal father was abducted on Nov. 25, 2023 and later shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen.

The statement further said that the CP made this known during a visit to the crime scene for on-the-spot assessment and confidence-building patrol where he assertively stated that attacks on Traditional Rulers will not be condoned in the State

He vowed that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law the statement added.

” Accordingly, the CP has set up a high-powered Investigating team and charged them to go all out and clamp down on the assailants.” the statement said

The CP however called on the general public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police by providing useful information that may assist in the apprehension of the suspects.

The statement said in the wake of this tragedy, the CP reaffirmed the Command’s resolve in ensuring the maximum safety and security of Traditional Rulers and other law-abiding residents in the State. He noted that the Command is relentless in stamping out all forms of violent crimes and criminally minded elements in the State.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of HRH Eze J B Ochulor and prayed that the Almighty God would grant them the fortitude to bear the sudden and painful loss.

