Holland: Akpom gets huge plaudits for heading ability

22
Ajax winger, Steven Berghuis has praised clubmate, Chuba Akpom for his brilliant heading ability.

Akpom joined the Eredivisie giants from Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough in the summer.

After a troubled start, the Nigerian-born striker has settled down well at the club.

The 27-year-old was on target in Ajax’s 5-0 victory against Vitesse Arnhem at the Johan Cruyff Arena last weekend.

Akpom nodded home his side’s fourth goal of the game.

It was his fifth goal in as many games for Ajax.

“Due to the departures of Edson Álvarez, Lisandro Martínez, and Sébastien Haller, we’ve lost a significant amount of heading power,” Berghuis told ESPN as per Voetbalzone.

“Today, we basically only have Chuba Akpom, who is good with his head.”

 

