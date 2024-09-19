EPL: Nottingham Forest to offer Aina new contract

Nottingham Forest are set to offer Ola Aina a new contract. The Tricky Trees triggered the mandatory one-year deal in Aina’s contract during the summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now wants to tie the Nigeria international down to a longer contract.

The versatile full-back has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season.

Aina has started all of Forest’s opening four Premier League games this season.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten so far in the English top flight this season.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng