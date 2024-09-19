Champion Newspapers Limited
EPL: Nottingham Forest to offer Aina new contract

Sports
9
Nottingham Forest are set to offer Ola Aina a new contract. The Tricky Trees triggered the mandatory one-year deal in Aina’s contract during the summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now wants to tie the Nigeria international down to a longer contract.

The versatile full-back has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season.

Aina has started all of Forest’s opening four Premier League games this season.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten so far in the English top flight this season.

 

 

