Super Eagles maintain 39th position in latest FIFA ranking

Sports
8
Nigeria’s Super Eagles retained their 39th position in the latest FIFA men’s world ranking released on Thursday.

The Super Eagles played two games during the period under review.

Nigeria defeated the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0, while they were held to a 0-0 draw by the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Both fixtures were qualifying games for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time African champions are ranked sixth in Africa.

Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia are the top five teams on the continent.

 

 

