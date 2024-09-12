Tinubu charges State governors to invest in grassroots Sports Development

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI ,Asaba

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday admitted that Nigeria’s Sports are declining due to the aging of the current crop of athletes representing the country.

He charged the state governors to invest in grassroots sports development to salvage the country from the doldrum.

President Tinubu disclosed while declaring open the 8th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Senator John Enoh maintained that the National Youth Games remain the only way to discover young talent and nurture them to stardom.

He said the NYG is devoted to talent hunting and nurturing, charging the state governors to invest in grassroots development.

He posited that his administration is dedicated to repositioning for optimal performance.

He commended state governors for sponsoring delegates to the annual Youth Sports festival.

He urged all athletes to compete and win fairly, noting that age cheating would not be tolerated during the games.

“This programme is devoted to talent hunting and nurturing. There is no better way to develop sports than grassroots sports, which the National Youth Games represents. Our sport is in decline because of the aging of our sportsmen and women, and the only way is to organize NYG to discover talent and nurture them to stardom.

“In today’s world, sports play a crucial role in terms of fostering national unity and facilitating national diplomacy. My administration is dedicated to repositioning sports for optimal performance.

“The NYG can only make sense only after the games if we follow up on the athletes’ progression. The National Youth Games can become a beacon of hope for the revitalization of our social investment. It is imperative that we invest more in grassroots sports development.

“On the request of Delta State Governor, I agree it makes more sense that we return to the initial age classification of Under 17. I will find out the reason for the change of the initial age.

“I, therefore, urge all the athletes to compete and win fairly. In the same vein, I want to implore all the officials to discharge their duties in accordance with the rules of the Games. It is pertinent to note that ‘Age cheats’ will not be tolerated during the games.”

