How Nigeria missed out of podium in Paris remains a mystery – Ogba

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI ,Asaba

The Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Solomon Ogba, has expressed surprise over Nigeria’s failure to win medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Ogba, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman of the 8th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, said everything seemed to be going smoothly until unexpected events occurred.

He questioned how Tobi Amusan, a world record holder, failed to qualify for the final of her event, and how a weightlifter who normally lifts 135kg struggled to lift 117kg in Paris.

Ogba described these incidents as a “mystery” that they are still trying to unravel.

Despite the disappointment, Ogba encouraged states to produce more athletes for the country.

He noted that the participation of 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the National Youth Games in Delta shows growing recognition of youth sports as a vital platform for nurturing young athletes.

Ogba also addressed the debate about the ideal age limit for youth games, advocating for 17 years as the best age for proper transitioning to higher levels of competition.

He clarified that the current under-15 age limit leaves a significant gap for athletes to move to the next level.

Additionally, Ogba dismissed concerns about age cheating at the championship, emphasizing that there are standards in place that go beyond physical appearance.

He noted that a 15-year-old athlete should be in secondary school, ensuring a clear verification process.

“How do you explain Tobi Amusan a world record holder not qualifying for a final of an event or the Oyo weightlifter who always lifts 135kg but could not lift 117kg in Paris?

“The current under 15 left a lot of gaps for the athletes to move to the next level, but at 17 years, you have a real youth that can transit to competing at a higher level”.

