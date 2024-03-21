Northern Senators Forum decries spate of Kidnappings in the North

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Northern Senators Forum(NSF) has raised alarm at the increasing wave of violence and kidnappings in parts of the North.

In a statement by it’s chairman,Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the caucus lamented that there has been series of events that have unfolded in Kaduna State, beginning with the kidnapping of 286 students and staff from a school on March 7th, the despicable attack on worshippers in a mosque on March 8th, the abduction of 61 more persons on March 12th, followed by 14 individuals on March 17th, and a staggering total of 87 individuals in Kujuru on March 18th, amongst others, are not only reprehensible but demand urgent and resolute action.

“We are committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace. We will not rest until the security situation is significantly improved and the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice.

“It is our core duty and mandate, and we will spare no effort in fulfilling it for the greater good of our people and our nation,” he noted.