Only Quality Jobs Will Attract Payment, NDDC Tells Contractors

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has enjoined contractors executing its projects to return to their various sites and ensure that they meet the required standards for quality jobs before they can qualify for payment.

Rivers State Representative on NDDC Board, Hon. Tony Okocha, who stated this during an interactive session with stakeholders and contractors at the Commission’s State Office in Port Harcourt, insisted that contractors that failed to meet the required specifications would not be paid for the projects.

Okocha acknowledged the concerns of the contractors over delays in the payment for completed jobs, observed that the Commission might consider an upfront mobilization fee to contractors to enable them fast-track their jobs.

He revealed that he would soon commence inspection visits to project sites with the Commission’s engineers for on-the-spot assessment, stating: ” I am not an armchair administrator that will sit in the office to listen to reports. I am coming to your sites with my team of competent engineers to assess the work you are doing and if find the work to be sub-standard, you will have yourself to blame as the current NDDC Board will not compromise on standards.”

The Rivers Representative stressed that the Commission would execute projects and programmes in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration that means well for the people of the Niger Delta region.

Okocha stated that the NDDC’s Project Monitoring and Supervision Directorate would deploy automated machines for proper documentation and filing to take advantage of its numerous benefits.

He added that as the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC board, his commitment to serve the people was unwavering, noting that there would be no preferential treatment in terms of payment.

He noted: ” We will create a table of contractors that actually worked and are deserving of payment for their efforts.”

Contributing to the discussions, one of the contractors, Chief Tony Maduabuchi, appealed to the Federal Government to urgently remove the NDDC, being an interventionist body, from the Treasury Single Account, TSA, which he said, was preventing contractors from getting proper funding from the Commission.

He thanked the NDDC for creating an avenue for contractors and other stakeholders to discuss how to move the region forward.