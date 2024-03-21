Delta killings: Army promises to remain professional, as NDDC commiserates with military

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army has assured that it’s troops conducting operations in Delta state, following the killing of officers and soldiers at Okuama Community in Ughelli South LGA of the state would be firm, strong, decisive and professional in the cause of the operations in the area.

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta State, Major General Jamal Abdussalam gave the assurance on Thursday while playing host to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku who paid him a condolence visit at the Division’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt Barracks.

Abdussalam, while appreciating the MD and his team for the visit, said the mission handed to troops by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja was basically to recover the weapons carted away by the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure that all those involved are arrested. He further added that troops will continue to be in the creeks until these objectives are achieved.

He reiterated that no amount of propaganda, arm-twisting, blackmailing, intimidation, and false narratives would distract troops from staying on course to achieve their objectives.

The GOC, however, assured that the operations would be conducted in the most professional manner in line with the global best practice of adherence to rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

He called on people of the Niger Delta Region to go about their normal activities and appealed to affected communities to assist the military in apprehending the fleeing criminals and the carted away weapons.

He vowed that troops will not rest until all those involved are brought to book, reassuring that the operation is being conducted in such a way that, going forward, nobody would contemplate attacking men in uniform.

Earlier, the NDDC MD, Samuel Ogbuku, said they were at the 6 Division headquarters to commiserate with the GOC and the Nigerian Army over the killing of the officers and soldiers.

Ogbuku described the killing of the officers and soldiers as unfortunate, and expressed the condolences of his family and that of the Board of the NDDC to the military and that of the families of the slain officers and soldiers.

The NDDC MD who noted that the Niger Delta has been relatively peaceful before the incident, called for concerted efforts and support for the military and other security agencies to ensure that peace continuously reign in the Niger Delta region for development to thrive.