No political campaign will hold until ASUU calls off strike – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students says no political campaign will hold across the country until the Academic Staff Union of Universities calls off its strike and students of public universities return to classrooms.

Chairman, NANS National Taskforce, Ojo Olumide, announced this at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.

Political campaigns are expected to start on September 28 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Our blocking of access to public roads and ports is just a warning. If the government fails to conclude all the negotiations and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger, and frustration of Nigerian Students who have been at home for the past seven months.

“As we promise them that we will not allow any political campaign to hold across the country until we are back to class. This government has pushed so many Nigerian students into depression. We say enough is enough; we can no longer bear the brunt of this avoidable crisis in our nation’s public ivory towers again,” he said.

On Monday, students blocked access road to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. This was after blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Ibadan-Ife Road, last week.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities went on strike on February 14, 2022.

