Plateau:It Is Not My Fault….Blame Gov. Lalong Over Non Payment Of 5 Months Salary- Council Chairman, Laven Cries Out

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The embattled chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council of Plateau State, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven has accused Governor Simon Lalong of being responsible for Council’s workers inability to receive their salaries for about five months.

Laven revealed he has sacrifice his salaries and allowances in order to pay workers in Langtang North but Plateau Government sabotage the effort as he described the whole scenario as a calculated by attempt by Governor Lalong to continue inflicting excruciating pains on Tarok Nation.

The embattled Langtang North council Boss who raised the alarm while speaking to newsmen in Jos on Wednesday, said Tarok Nation are law abiding citizens, more wiser and cannot in anywhere resolve to violence because of Lalong’s desperation.

I n his words, I want to bring to your notice what is going on in Langtang North Local Government. You were all aware that we have went to court and won all the cases, and I have agreed that since the beginning of May 2022 the poor masses of Langtang North should be pay their wages no matter what.

“For the past five months now they have not received their salaries and that alone portends negative impact on our people. Now I told the ministry of Justice and ministry of Local Government affairs that I have accepted that the Local Government staff should be pay regardless of me not being paid, to the point that I went and signed an agreement with the ministry of Justice and ministry of Local Government affairs and the commissioner signed that they should pay Local Government staff.

“We calculated the sum of N17.4 million that is used to pay workers. The court have already recognizes Joshua Laven Ubandoma as original chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council and that is why I have to signed as the executive chairman. The commissioner for Local Government and chieftaincy affairs signed along with me also that Local Government staff should be pay.

“I sacrificed everything including my own salary and allowances so that the workers should be pay but Governor Simon Lalong after committing his commissioner of Local Government and chieftaincy affairs signed later called him back that they should renege on that initial plan….

“I think all they want to achieve here is to disrupt the Tarok Nation because He openly said it in a viral video that is going around and he said Tarok people are his problem, and that is why he removed the executive chairman of Langtang South Hon.Bendel and imposed an imposter on them. And why he imposed on me he went and give example with Langtang South”, Laven stated.

He further posits that “this is an attack against the Tarok Nation, this is an attack against our people and he (Lalong) is trying to encourage hatred among our ethnic settings and that is why he is making sure Tarok Nation has never enjoy any elective position. He has imposing impostors. What about the innocent non Tarok people who are working in Langtang North Local Government? They are cut in the middle!

“Langtang North Local Government does not meant for Langtang people alone or the Tarok alone what about those that came from different states or different Local Government. To date they have been there for about four months without salary. And I have accepted and signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) through the ministry of Local Government and chieftaincy affairs that the salaries should be pay amounting to about N417million for three months.

“Salaries of teachers and Local Government staff is about N573million for three months, and for teachers N68.785million, then pension and retirees all of this things have been approved. And I signed it because I want my people to be paid. I signed as the executive chairman and the commissioner of Local Government and chieftaincy affairs signed but Governor Simon Lalong still refused to do the needful….

“So, I am calling on the people of Plateau because this is no longer my fight, those that suffers from different Local Government should know that is not my fault. It is Governor Simon Lalong who has refused that he will not recognize me as a chairman but whether he likes it or not I am the executive chairman of Langtang North. The law permit me, I won an election and I am not contesting anything with him, he is just the executive Governor of Plateau State and he has his mandate for good four years no body can truncate him and has no right to truncate my own tenure.

“So, I am calling on the Plateau people that we should be patient and whether they like it or not this Government has about seven or eight months to go but we will stand and at the end of the day we are going to be victorious because he has failed us.I am appealing to the people of Plateau State especially Langtang North Local Government bear with me is not my fault, I have signed for your salaries but Governor Simon Lalong has refused, and even his commissioner has also signed the document is here gentle men of the press so that you can confront the commissioner and find out if I am lying….

“Governor Simon Lalong is it a hatred to the Tarok Nation that lead to that that you cannot allow the democratically elected government to continue? You can’t continue imposing people on us. I am one person you can’t overrun.

“I respect you as the executive Governor because the law has recognizes you and you did not recognize me as such and you have no right. But who is at the receiving end? The masses because he wants to interrupt the Tarok Nation. No wonder he stated it categorically clear that his problem is Tarok Nation and that is why he has taken it upon himself to impose an impostor on us to destroyed our happiness, and wanted us to resolve into fighting ourselves or into assault by ourselves but I can assure that we are wiser than that.We won’t take any law into our hands because I choose the court as the only resolve and I got judgement. There is no judgement that I have not gotten against this present Government but Lalong is a lawless person because he does not believed on the rule of law and it is unfortunate that he is a lawyer.

“I am calling on the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), if this is what it takes that their own lawyers are adhere to the rule of law, they have an issue among their members, they need to cautioned and sanction Lalong for political measures because even the imposter chairman who has been impeached by his own Counsellors is a Lawyer.Langtang North is a Local Government that you cannot do what you are doing and go away with it and I can assure you that it is the beginning of his failure. I know we will laugh last!

“Governor Lalong even the Senatorial candidate form that he picked I know he cannot win even his polling unit in Ajikamai, Shendam LGA if there is a free and fair elections he cannot defeat the Tarok man in his polling unit. I am not daring him but it is something that has come to passed. In Ajikamai Lalong cannot defeat us so let him not being joining issues with us.

All Gamai people are known to be respectful, law abiding and peaceful and good neighbors to Tarok Nation but what Lalong is doing now is trying to create misunderstanding between us but I can assure you that we have more better Gamai people who are very committed to us, in fact, this viral video that is moving around they are calling us not to take it serious, and we are saying Governor Simon Lalong you cannot come between us…. Allow the people of Langtang North to have a salary. I have signed it because I am the one recognized by the law!