2023: Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

Supporters of Governor Nyesom Wike in the Peoples Democratic Party have officially announced their withdrawal from participating in the presidential campaign of the party for the 2023 elections.

The group made its position known after a long meeting which started at about 7 pm last night and ended by past 2 am this morning at the private residence of Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Members of the group said none of them will participate in whatever capacity in the campaign council unless the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns for a southern candidate.

Some members of the group were recently appointed as leaders and members of the campaign council for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Those present at the meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; former Governors Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, Donald Duke of Cross River, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe, and Jonah Jang of Plateau, and the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.

Others at the meeting are elder statesmen, Olabode George, and Jerry Gana; South-South Chairman of the PDP, Dan Orbih; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche; Senator Suleiman Nazif, Nnenna Ukeje, among several others.

The decision not to participate in Atiku’s campaign was revealed by Bode George who briefed the media.

This is coming a few days before the kick-off date of the campaign starting on September 28 as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

For a better society