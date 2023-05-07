“No going back on Tinubu’s inauguration,” says Inter-party affairs director, Adewale Samson

A former aide to Dr Frederick Fasehun under UPN Political Party, Prince Adewale Samson has condemned the statements of the Catholic cleric, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, on Tinubu’s May 29th inauguration.

Samson, who was a 2019 governorship candidate, and is currently the Director of Inter-Party Affairs, ICC Lagos State said he did not like interfering in religious matters in Nigeria because of the way it has been handled by some quarters and the sensitivities in it.

Adewale Samson spoke over the weekend, delivering an exegetic review on what he described as “the inflammatory outburst and unguided statement” made by Archbishop Onaiyekan.

“We make bold to state that the statement was highly insensitive coming from a highly respected clergy and Statesman who should not be seen or heard making such an unbecoming and incisive statement that can plunge this our dear country into crisis,” Adewale Samson stated.

“We, therefore, condemn it in its entirety and call on Nigerians to disregard this outburst made to achieve chaos and instability.”

“We all know that elections were conducted and concluded in Nigeria while both winners and losers emerged and the Electoral Act made provisions for the aggrieved losers to take redress in the established court of competent jurisdiction.

“While the matters and petitions are on trial in Court, Government must be formed on 29th May 2023. The Court Judgment will determine the direction of the polity as enshrined in our law books, and not sentiments and emotions as depicted by Archbishop Onaiyekan.”

“We, therefore, with due respect advise Spiritual Archbishop Onaiyekan to exhibit the spirit of Peace and Sportsmanship in this subject matter. For the fact that his preferred candidate in the just concluded presidential Election lost out and putting into consideration his ecclesiastical stature and social calibre,” he said.

“We also advise that he transform and invest his energies into preaching the gospel of Christ that centered on Peace, Unity, Love for one another and respect prayer for those in Authority,” Adewale Samson added.

Speaking further, “We hereby urge all Nigerians to continually be in high spirit to welcome our President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he ascends the presidency of the federal republic of Nigeria, on 29th May 2023.

He said, his group will not hesitate to commend INEC for conducting a successful election and the Nigerian Police Force for the good conduct of their officers and men.

“We also commend the Nigeria Media for their efforts to disseminate information. The media should be more factual and civil in their reportage, the media should join the in-coming government in nation-building for the unborn generation.

“However the security agencies should also be on top of Intelligence Gathering. People who engage in incisive statements, peddling fake news and threats against Nation Security should be made to face the law.

We congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu once more as the President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.