Govt, others urged to address challenges of parenting “in these crucial times”

The Founder of ESKID Child and Community Initiative, Pastor Dr Oluwatoyin Ojejinmi, has urged the government to address the challenges of parenting especially in these crucial times.

Pastor Ojejinmi also urged other non-governmental organistions to assist the parents in the upkeep of their children.

Speaking at a conference on “Challenges of Parenting in Times like This” organized by the organization in Surulere Local Government, the organization’s founder said: “In times like this, we need the Government to support. We need State support; there are organizations like us who are working that are not having any support, because of the emotional and the professional concerns”.

She said the organization has made impacts in the community development more so that she has been on the executive of Suruler e Community Development Committee (CDC) and Community Development Association (CDA).

According to her, she inherited taking care of children from her parents who used to take care of so many children when she was growing up.

“l decided to register this Organization because as a growing child, l saw my parents helping other people to raise their children. My parents raise so many children and today, l saw and still see a lot of children who are being sexually abused. Right now, we give uniforms to students in the schools so that children will have better future”.

She further urged parents to take care of their children especially the girl child, adding that many children including over 300 parents have benefitted from the various programmes of the orgaanisation.

Pasor Ojejinmi also stated that five communities have benefitted from the organization’s programmes, including , Surlere Local Government; the three LCDAS; Kosofe, ikorodu Local Governments and various schools in Mushin .

The Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Bamidele Sulaimon Yusuf, who was represented on the occasion by the Secretary to the Local Government, Mr. Kehinde Agoro, said they have been telling parents to go the right wat to take care of their children.

He said since technology has taken over how the parents used to do things, they should take care of their children when they are growing up.

“l want to talk about the moral of our children; as parents, we should start talking to our children to get it right from childhood. We should not leave everything to our housemaids. Most parents do not have time for their children; it is the housemaid that does everything in the house. Our children are growing up, we are not the one to decide for them, it is to guide them .In our generation, our parents build houses ,nowadays, the Children are selling the houses.

“For example, you have a house in Iyana Ipaja, they will tell you it is too far; they prefer to go to Lekki. We make sure that we help our children in the society”, he said.

He commended the programme, describing it as very nice and which will reach the waard level in Surulere Local Government.