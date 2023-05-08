Applause as Sanwo-Olu emerges Champion Newspapers’ 2022 Governor of the Year

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Stakeholders on Sunday applauded the choice of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State as the Champion Newspapers’ 2022 Governor of the Year, citing his transformational strides across all sectors in line with the administration’s THEMES agenda.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, who confirmed his Principal’s acceptance of the recognition, said it would further spur him to intensify the implementation of the people-oriented policies and programmes of government aimed at raising the living standard of Lagosians during the second term in office from May 29.

He further assured that the governor would further consolidate on the foundation of good governance, transparency and accountability laid by the President-elect and former two-time governor of the State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as his successors in office.

According to the spokesman, Mr. Sanwo-Olu was looking forward to formally receive the award on Friday, May 12 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of the 2022 edition of the Champion Annual Awards ceremony under the distinguished chairmanship of Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC.

In his reaction, the Chairman, of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Setonji David described the award as a deserving one adding that the governor has done exceptionally well and the Legislature would continue to stand by him.

According to him, “Sanwo-Olu deserves such accolades for his performance. He has done a number of projects and many uncompleted ones were completed by him. He is a man of his word, we are sure he will continue to deliver on good governance”.

Recall that the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa had in a letter nominating Mr. Sanwo-Olu for the plum award cited the governor’s numerous achievements since assuming office and particularly in 2022 and his ability to surmount the socio-economic challenges confronting Nigeria’s economic nerve centre as some of the reasons for clinching the Governor of the Year Award.

Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State emerged as the Champion Newspapers’ 2021 Governor of the Year.

However, justifying Mr. Sanwo-Olu’s selection, Dr. Iheakanwa noted that, “on all criteria, our findings, largely corroborated by that of credible independent assessors, confirm that Mr. Governor, in line with your THEMES, an acronym for his administration’s strategic development agenda namely, Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism as well Security and Governance has recorded tremendous progress in making Lagos State a model for others, very secured and most prosperous amongst the 36 States, largely succeeded in restoring hope to the citizens, as well as enthroned good governance that had resulted in improved democracy dividends, economic wellbeing and entrenched a legacy of infrastructural development against all odds.

The letter read in part: “That indeed, your total commitment to the Greater Lagos Project has ensured the timely completion of several transformational infrastructures across various sectors including transportation, agriculture, health care, education, food security, the safety of lives and property, as well as human capital development such that the Centre of Excellence continues to set the pace in the execution of people-oriented projects among the 36 States.

“We note with satisfaction too, your administration’s extraordinary zeal in implementing the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP) which culminated in the historic inauguration of the first phase of the Blue Line from Marina to Mile 2 by President Muhammadu Buhari with the capacity to carrying no fewer than 250,000 passengers per day” adding that the timely execution of the remaining section of the 27 kilometres Rail Project to Okokomaiko will go a long way to alleviate the decades-long hardship of commuters in that axis.

“Besides, a landmark project executed by Lagos State in conjunction with the Federal Government and the Organized Private Sector is the Lekki-Deep Sea Port expected to provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs to Lagosians thereby reducing the unemployment rate. The multi-billion naira laudable project has facilities to handle bigger vessels about four times the size of the ones that currently berth at the Tin Can and Apapa Ports, Lagos.

Also, she noted that “your administration giant strides in boosting food security and making the State of Aquatic Splendor a food basket and net exporter of agricultural products must have informed the prompt completion of the ImotaRice Mill, in Ikorodu reputed as the biggest of its kind in Africa and fourth largest in the world. It is on record that with an annual paddy requirement of over 240,000MT to produce 32 metric tonnes per hour, 2.5 million bags of 50kg rice per annum, the mill will generate about 1,500 direct jobs, 250,000 indirect jobs for Lagosians with ‘Eko Rice’ as its final product.

“We note with satisfaction your administration’s unrelenting efforts and determination to keep Lagos and her citizens safe at all times through adequate motivation of officers and men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS as well as regular provision of operational vehicles and crime-fighting equipment for the outfit such that Lagosians can go to sleep with their two eyes closed and providing the needed conducive environment for businesses to thrive despite security challenges experienced across the country”.

Dr. Iheakanwa maintained that the annual Award, a product of the painstaking selection of the Champion Newspapers Board of Editors, is “our modest way of recognizing institutions and leaders in both public and private sectors of the economy, who have distinguished themselves and made tremendous contributions to Nigeria’s social, economic, political and technological development as well as ensuring that the fundamental objectives and ideals of our nationhood are sustained”.

Therefore as the watch dog of society, the media has a responsibility not only to track, hold the governor accountable, document his performance but also to acknowledge his commitment to serve and transform the Centre of Excellence for the benefit of the people.

The GMD congratulated him for the profound honour bestowed.

