NNPC Remits N123 billion, As FG, States and LGAs Share N907.054 Billion

It may have become expedient for the organization to state this given the fact that federal government and states official have in recent times saying that for several months the NNPCL has not been remitting money to the federation account, the pool from where all the three tiers of government draw their monthly allocations from.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared a total sum of N907.054 billion June 2023 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for July 2023.

The meeting was chaired by the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein.

The N907.054 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N301.501 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N273.225 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N11.436 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of N320.892 billion.

In June 2023, the total deductions for cost of collection was N73.235 billion and total deductions for savings, transfers and refunds was N979.078 billion.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $473,754.57

The communiqué stated that from the total distributable revenue of N907.054 billion; the Federal Government received N345.564 billion, the State Governments received N295.948 billion and the Local Government Councils received N218.064 billion. A total sum of N47.478 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue.

Gross statutory revenue of N1,152.921 billion was received for the month of June 2023. This was higher than the sum of N701.787 billion received in the previous month by N451.134 billion.

From the N301.501 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N146.710 billion, the State Governments received N74.413 billion and the Local Government Councils received N57.370 billion. The sum of N23.008 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue.

For the month of June 2023, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N293.411 billion. This was higher than the N270.197 billion available in the month of May 2023 by N23.214 billion.

The Federal Government received N40.984 billion, the State Governments received N136.613 billion and the Local Government Councils received N95.629 billion from the N273.225 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue.

The N11.436 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was shared as follows: the Federal Government received N1.715 billion, the State Governments received N5.718 billion and the Local Government Councils received N4.003 billion.

From the N320.892 billion Exchange Difference revenue, the Federal Government received N156.155 billion, the State Governments received N79.204 billion, the Local Government Councils received N61.063 billion and the sum of N24.470 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 percent mineral revenue.

According to the communiqué, in the month of June 2023, Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded tremendous increase. Import and Excise Duties, Value Added Tax (VAT), Oil and Gas Royalties increased significantly, while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) decreased considerably.

NNPC Chief Financier Officer, Umar Ajiya has however stated that the company has remitted N123 bln (81bln as monthly interim dividend and 42bln as 40% PSC profit oil) in addition to compliance on payment of royalties and taxes. This clearly shows that the company under the leadership of Mele Kyari is moving in a positive trajectory as enshrined in the PIA