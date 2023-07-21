Nestlé prepares children for healthier future

Nestlé Nigeria is helping children learn good nutrition habits for a healthier future through the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme.

Sixty children across the 30 N4HK schools participated in the Nutrition Quiz Competition designed to help them imbibe the new lifestyle habits they learned in-class.

Now in its fourth season, the Nutrition Quiz competition organized in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, assesses the children’s knowledge on healthy nutrition, healthy hydration and an active lifestyle while enhancing recall and retention of in-class lessons under the Nestlé for Healthier Kids initiative.

Twenty schools from the three senatorial districts competed for the first prize in Ogun State, with Sokoya Memorial Wesley School Sagamu, emerging the winner.

UBE Primary School Pasali, Abuja took home the first prize among the 10 schools from the six area councils who competed in the FCT.

The winners were rewarded with exciting prizes including sports gears for the teams, computers and sporting equipment for their schools.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Mrs. Victoria, said: “The Nutrition Quiz competition helps us to evaluate the impact of the lessons on the children, as it deepens their retention of the in-class lessons. As always, the performance of the children is impressive. I commend the educators who teach them the lessons and help them to retain the lessons through demonstrations and other fun exercises. I would also like to recognize the contributions of our program partners including the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Health, FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) and, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), for their continued commitment to raising a healthier generation.

Major Edith Nwachinemerem (Rtd), Chairman, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, who also commended the impact of N4HK, stated: “The Nutrition Society of Nigeria appreciates the partnership with Nestlé Nigeria to address the need for nutrition education in early life. The Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme helps to establish a good foundation for healthy eating habits and provides nutritional knowledge that a child can apply throughout life. I am delighted with the performance of the children through the various stages of the competition and applaud the winning schools for a job well done.”

The contestants and teachers of the winning schools expressed their excitement.

Khadijat Ibrahim represented Sokoya Memorial Wesley School Sagamu in the Ogun State finals. She is a primary five pupil. “I am so excited at winning the first position in this competition as I put a lot of effort into preparing for it. I want to thank God, my parents and teachers. I am so happy that I have made them proud. I really enjoyed the N4HK lessons, particularly on good nutrition and healthy lifestyles”.

For Khadijat’s teacher, Ganiyat Odulele, winning the first prize was an ambition achieved. “

After last year’s competition, I determined that children from my school, Sokoya Memorial, will come out tops this year. This win has made the months of preparation for the competition worth it. The N4HK programme has not only been beneficial to the children but also to us the teachers. The annual teachers’ training has equipped us with relevant healthy lifestyle information that we also implement in our homes.”

Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) is a global flagship initiative which aims to help 50 million children globally, lead healthier lives by 2030 as the company continues to make progress on its commitment to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for future generations.

The school-based programme in Nigeria supports the company’s commitment by raising awareness of the benefits of healthy nutrition and an active lifestyle.

Over 8,000 primary five children in the beneficiary public schools are reached annually, through the Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme.

For a better society.