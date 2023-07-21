Babatunde Fashola, wake keep & night of tributes of his Mother-in-law Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, held in Lagos

Cross Section of the family members.

L-r… Daughter of late Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, former First Lady of Lagos State/wife of Former minister of Works and Housing. Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola with Founder/Convener of Arise women Conference, Dr . Siju Iluyomade.

L-r … Nigerian Businessman and Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group Mr Tunde Falawiyo with Former minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola.

L-r … Former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu; former Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire; Pastor (Mrs) Funmi Adesegun; Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Lagos Bimbola Salu- Hundeyin.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Joe Igbokwe his wife Dr. ( Mrs.) Grace Igbokwe (left).

L-r … Member of the House of Representatives Olajumoke Okoya –Thomas; Former Deputy Governor Lagos State Princess Sarah Sosan; former inspector general of Police Alhaji Musilu Smith; Former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu.

Cross Section of White Cap Chiefs lead by High Chief Adesoji Adeniji Ajayibembe 11, the Obanikoro of Lagos island (Left).

L-r… Bimbola Salu- Hundeyin. Olajumoke Okoya –Thomas, Princess Sarah Sosan, Dr . Siju Iluyomade; Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire; (right) and other friends of Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola.

Second, left Monsignor Bernard Okoduwa, with other Catholic Priest, Singing during the Wake keep & Night of tributes Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, held in Lagos on 19/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

