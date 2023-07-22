Champion Newspapers Limited
Funeral Service of Mama Edith Dibofu,Mother-in-Law of Babatunde Fashola held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Former Governor of Lagos State /Former minister of Works and Housing. Mr. Babatunde Fashola;  Nigerian Bishop Emeritus of the Roman Catholic, Bishop Ayo-Maria Atoyebi; Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Most Revd Alfred Martins; Monsignor Bernard Okoduwa; Daughter of late Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, Former First Lady of Lagos State/wife of Former minister of Works and Housing.   Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola, during the   Funeral Service of Mama Edith Dibofu, Mother-in-Law of Babatunde Fashola held at St Dominic  Catholic Church Yaba .20/7.2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Former Minister of Industry Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande; Former  First Lady Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun  Former Deputy Governor Lagos State Princess Sarah Susan.

L-r… Wife of Deputy Governor Lagos State Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat. her husband Deputy Governor Mr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and  First Lady of Lagos State Dr Claudiana ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Babatunde Fashola; (SAN) and his wife; Dame Emmanuella, during the Funeral Service.

Cross Section of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO).at the Funeral Service.

The Corps of Mama Edith  Baby Dibofu, be carried for Prayers at the funeral Service at St Dominic Catholic Church Yaba.

At the reception Habour Point Victoria Island Lagos. Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya his wife  Alhaja  Rasheedat Okoya; Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola and CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs) Shade  Okoya.

L-r … Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho;  Founder/Convener of Arise Women Conference, Dr . Siju Iluyomade and Former Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire.

L-r… Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State Barr. Emeka Okafor; with Former minister of Works and  Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola.

L-r… Nigerian Businessman and Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group Mr. Tunde Falawiyo; Aremo Segun Oniru and   Muiz Banire (SAN).

L-r …CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs) Shade  Okoya with Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao.

L-r …Chief  (Mrs) Ireti Asemota; Mr Babatunde Fashola and Princess Abah Folawiyo.

L-r… Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United  Kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade; Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya;  his  wife CEO Eleganza Industrial City  Chief Dr  (Mrs.) Shade Okoya.

L-r … Nigerian Businessman, Real Estate Magnate and Philanthropist Sir Olu Okeowo and his wife Lady Adejoke.

Cross Section of friends, during the reception for the  Funeral of Mama Edith Dibofu, Mother-in-Law of Babatunde Fashola held at HABOUR Point in Lagos   20/7/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

