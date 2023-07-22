Funeral Service of Mama Edith Dibofu,Mother-in-Law of Babatunde Fashola held in Lagos

L-r…Former Minister of Industry Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande;Former First Lady Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun Former Deputy Governor Lagos State Princess Sarah Susan.
L-r… Wife of Deputy Governor Lagos State Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat. her husband Deputy Governor Mr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and First Lady of Lagos State Dr Claudiana ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.
Mr Babatunde Fashola; (SAN) and his wife; Dame Emmanuella, during the Funeral Service.
Cross Section of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO).at the Funeral Service.
The Corps of Mama Edith Baby Dibofu, be carried for Prayers at the funeral Service at St Dominic Catholic Church Yaba.
At the reception Habour Point Victoria Island Lagos. Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya his wife Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya; Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola and CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs) Shade Okoya.
L-r … Mrs. Doyin Arueyingho; Founder/Convener of Arise Women Conference, Dr . Siju Iluyomade and Former Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire.
L-r… Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State Barr. Emeka Okafor; with Former minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola.
L-r… Nigerian Businessman and Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group Mr. Tunde Falawiyo; Aremo Segun Oniru and Muiz Banire (SAN).
L-r …CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs) Shade Okoyawith Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao.
Comments are closed.