We need public, private sector collaboration to meet energy goals – Ekpo

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo has called for increased collaboration between public and private sector investors in order for the country to achieve its energy goals.

The Minister stated this during the official unveiling of the Gazettes on National Energy Policy and National Energy Master Plan by the Energy Commission of Nigeria at the PTDF auditorium, Abuja on Wednesday.

Ekpo said the task of creating a Nigeria where citizens have access to cheap, unlimited energy is one that must not be left solely for the government.

Said Ekpo: “In order to achieve our energy goals, I implore our respected partners in the public and private sectors to collaborate with one another. To face the difficulties that lie ahead, let’s leverage the power of cooperation, creativity, and technology.”

The Minister described the road to a sustainable energy future as a marathon and not a sprint, saying it calls for unyielding resolve, innovative leadership, and unwavering dedication.

According to him, energy plays a critical role in promoting social development, accelerating economic progress, and protecting the environment.

“Future generations will be greatly impacted by the choices that we make today. We can create a Nigeria where everyone has access to cheap, unlimited energy by working together,” he added.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Ms. Olu Verheijen who unveiled the Gazettes said the documents would be presented to the public for further consultation.

The Gazettes reveal the direction of government’s policies, and also lists the several approaches necessary to accomplish the country’s energy goals.

Present at the event were the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Director General/CEO of Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, among others.