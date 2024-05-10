Offshore Technology Conference Discusses the Future of the Global Energy Evolution

UGO AMADI Houston, Texas, USA

The 55th annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) concluded today at NRG Park, uniting the world’s elite energy experts and professionals, to discuss the future of offshore energy. OTC 2024 showcased breakthrough innovations in the industry, and a multi-disciplinary technical program exploring the technologies needed to address the world’s increasing energy demands as populations and economies continue to modernize and advance.

This year’s agenda included a diverse lineup of 51 sessions—featuring 30 executive dialogues and keynote presentations, 13 panels, 7 networking events and 9 countries highlighted in the Around the World Series. More than 30,000 participants from 107 countries attended, reinforcing OTC’s status as the premiere global energy and innovation conference amid rising energy demand. On the exhibition floor, 14 international pavilions and almost 1,300 companies showcased innovative technologies across 257,350 square feet of space and virtual reality and interactive setups. This growing international presence highlights OTC’s expanding influence and importance within the offshore energy sector, highlighted further by the presence of 205 media and press.

Alex Martinez, Chair of the OTC Board, reflected on OTC 2024 success, stating, “It was inspiring to see the global energy community come together to discuss and partner in solutions that will shape a sustainable future. As the world’s population continues to grow and require more energy, there is no other event that provides attendees with more diverse conversations focused on the latest developments needed to accelerate the global energy mix.” Martinez concluded.

The Energy Transition Pavilion made a notable return to OTC 2024. At the pavilion, our partners presented innovative solutions including geothermal energy, rig electrification, and the role of AI and data analytics. This year’s Offshore Wind Thread included key speakers from the U.S. Department of Energy, and three days of focused discussion on topics like site characterization, AI applications and project design challenges and advancements.

OTC launched Young Professionals Day effectively engaging and challenging the next generation of offshore energy leaders. Held on Wednesday, May 8, the event provided a dynamic forum and networking platform for those early in their careers. Expert panels discussed career advancement opportunities and the significant roles young professionals can play in the industry. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in guided tours that offered a unique view of the latest technologies driving the offshore energy sector forward.

OTC is a landmark event in Houston, and continues to demonstrate its commitment to the city’s economic and community development. OTC 2024 was no exception, making a substantial impact by contributing an estimated USD $3 billion to the local economy, attracting global visitors, and significantly benefiting local businesses. As OTC continues to innovate and expand, the energy community eagerly anticipates the next conference, promising even more groundbreaking discussions and technologies to advance the offshore industry and global energy transition in years to come. OTC 2025 will take place 5–8 May at NRG Center, Houston, Texas, USA. For more information on the Offshore Technology Conference and details on the 2025 event, visit www.2025.otcnet.org.

Since 1969, OTC is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston. OTC has expanded technically and globally with OTC Brasil and OTC Asia.