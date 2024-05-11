Lokpobiri, Senate Pledge Support for Indigenous Firms, Hail Green Energy

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, have applauded Green Energy International Limited for its contributions towards the growth and development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and the energy sector at large.

The two public officials pledged the support of the federal government and the upper legislative chamber to ensure that indigenous Nigerian oil and gas companies achieve increased production and maximise the potential of the industry in the overall interest of the country’s economy.

Excited by Nigeria’s first modular Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) extraction plant being built by Green Energy in Rivers State, alongside 20MW gas fired power generation facility, Lokpobiri promised to undertake an official visit to the facilities ahead of their final inauguration.

After the company’s briefing on the successful completion of the LPG plant which is presently undergoing test run, the minister applauded the development strides being made by the Nigerian integrated energy firm and operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field, describing Green Energy International as a shining example in the oil and gas industry.

“Green Energy International is a shining example of what Nigerians can accomplish and I commend Green Energy International for their outstanding achievements. I look forward to witnessing first-hand the impact of their initiatives during my official visit to their project site in Nigeria. We are proud of you”, Lokpobiri stated.

Guiding the minister on a tour of the company’s exhibition stand, Chief Operating Officer of Green Energy, Mr. Kayode Adegbulugbe, showcased the firm’s innovative Gas Utilization project at the Otakikpo Marginal Field.

He provided details on the company, the modular LPG extraction plant and the 20MW capacity gas fired power generation facilities, explaining that the initiatives had not only bolstered Nigeria’s energy security but would also catalyse the comprehensive development of the Niger Delta region.

“We are not just focused on energy production; we are committed to contributing on the country’s energy security to driving sustainable development and contributing to the nation’s economic prosperity. We are also transforming our host communities by empowering them, creating opportunities, and fostering economic growth”, Adegbulugbe said.

Also, on the ongoing construction of the first indigenous onshore oil export terminal being undertaken by Atlantic Terminal Infrastructure Ltd (ATIL), a strategic alliance partner of Green Energy International, the COO said all the equipment and construction milestones were being achieved to ensure the terminal comes on stream by the third quarter of 2024.

He said the oil export terminal was designed to assist the present administration to meet its aspiration to increase Nigeria’s crude production by enabling stranded oil fields in the Niger Delta, with the much-needed evacuation route which had been lacking.

When inaugurated, Adegbulugbe maintained that the facility would be the first oil export terminal constructed by an indigenous company and the first to be built in 50 years.

Expressing gratitude for the minister’s visit, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Green Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, emphasised the company’s dedication to contributing to Nigeria’s energy security objectives and its aspiration to achieve a production target of four million barrels per day.

He said the minister’s visit to their exhibition stand at OTC underscored the government’s recognition of the pivotal role played by indigenous energy companies like Green Energy in advancing Nigeria’s energy sector and fostering socio-economic development.

The chairman emphasised the company’s commitment to driving sustainable development through innovative energy solutions, stressing that with a focus on gas utilisation and other robust energy initiatives, his organisation aimed to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s energy security objectives and economic growth.

Also commenting after touring Green Energy’s exhibition stand at the OTC, Bamidele commended the company for the innovative development of the Otakikpo marginal field in constructing a LPG extraction plant within a record time.

The senate majority leader, who was accompanied by his colleagues including the former Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero; Senator Cyril Fasuyi; among others, said what the delegation observed at the pavilion convinced them that indigenous companies like Green Energy needed to be supported to boost the much needed investment in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

Bamidele added that the delegation would make necessary recommendations in enhancing the capacity of indigenous oil companies.

He described the accomplishments of Green Energy International in the short period of its existence as a huge success.

Adegbulugbe stated that the company developed the LPG plant as a strategic gas utilisation project towards ending gas flares and converting the gas for domestic use, power generation and others uses.

He also briefed the Senate delegation of the ongoing strategic alliance with the Atlantic Terminal Infrastructure Ltd to construct an Onshore terminal, the first indigenous terminal infrastructure to provide evacuation opportunities for many stranded oil fields in the Niger Delta.