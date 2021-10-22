Nnamdi Kanu Trial: Commercial /Business activities shut down in Ebonyi, as schools, markets,  banks remained closed

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Commercial and Business activities in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital and its environs were completely shut down following the sit -at Home order declared by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) over the arraignment of its Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Findings by Champion Reporter revealed that no school both private and public was in session as they were totally closed without any presence of pupils, students and teachers.

Investigations revealed that no market in the capital city Abakaliki was opened for commercial activities as major roads in the city namely Ogoja road, Water Works road, Mile 50, Afikpo road and old Enugu road were completely empty with no human and vehicular movement.

A visit to the Abakaliki International market located along the Trans-Saharan Highway revealed total closure of the market as both the entrance and exit gates were under lock and key.

Banks were not left out either as major commercial banks located in the capital city shut their gates for customers.

Government offices and State High Court were deserted and empty as only few workers reported at their duty posts when Daily Champion Reporter visited the Centenary City Secretariat.

The expected commencement of the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday has triggered tension in the five States of the south -east namely Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo States resulting to the declaration of Sit -at Home Order by IPOB .

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday 21st October over allegations of terrorism and treasonable felony.