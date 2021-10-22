Enugu Endsars: Member Indicts Panel

….Panel Heard No Petitioner

….Has No Reports by Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Other Related Extra Judicial Killings in Enugu state which was inaugurated on October,21,. 2020 is yet to justify its essence as it is yet to submit its report.

According to deep panel source who represents a segment of the society,

the panel has not submitted any report and has not as yet investigated any petition just as no witness was heard by the panel

The source disclosed that the Panel members had been directed to submit record books without concluding hearing of all petitions.

The Panel reportedly received

I47 petitions , out of which only 64 were adopted, about 26 others were transferred to the Administrative Panel, over 40 petitioners who submitted their petitions were not mentioned by the Secretary before the panel, hence they were not contained in the record of the panel.

It was further revealed that petitions submitted through email addresses were not printed out and distributed to the panel members by the secretary.

The chairman of the panel was alleged to have refused the panel to rule on petitions where there were questions of jurisdiction to enable any aggrieved party go on appeal, if it is deemed necessary so as to be able to receive judgement before the panel wound up.

The Secretary was accused of diverting funds approved and released for logistics and. publicity were diverted to personal use.

The Panel had failed to serve many petitioners and respondents with processes reportedly for dearth of funds whereas money and a vehicle were provided for them.

The disenchanted member submitted that “any report submitted by Enugu Judicial Panel without investigation will run contrary to the terms of reference”.