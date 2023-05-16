NIMASA marks 2023 World Safety Day

In commemoration of the 2023 World Safety Day, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has organized a safety workshop with the theme “Zero Offshore Incidents, a Culture of Prevention”.

This is in line with the International Labour Organization (ILO) theme of “A safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work”.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh who declared the workshop open noted that the government agency has responsibilities of flag and port state activities, which often times take place offshore, is committed to the wellbeing of its staff.

According to him, as a regulator of safety in the maritime sector, the agency is obligated to ensure not only the safety of those who work in the wider maritime sector, but also the safety of its staff. Safety, like charity, should begin at home and we are committed to achieving safety standards acceptable globally.

A statement signed by its Assistant Director, Public Relations, Mr. Edward Osagie and made available to Maritime Bits said Jamoh who was represented by the NIMASA Head, Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department, Mr. Taiwo Olaniyan stated that the theme of this year’s World Safety Day provokes a response from every economic sector to ask the question on how to practically and rightly implement the workers right to safety at work place.

The presentation on Zero Offshore Incidents, a Culture of Prevention” organised for NIMASA Enforcement Team highlighted the responsibilities of both workers and employers in attaining a healthy and safe work environment to achieve zero incidents particularly during offshore operations.

In June 2022, the International Labour Conference (ILC) included “a safe and healthy working environment” in the ILO’s framework of fundamental principles and rights at work. This global social milestone elevates prevention of ill health, injuries and harm to the environment from codes of practices to an international human right.

