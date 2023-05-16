Kasimu Bushi’s book presentation lights up Abuja on Thursday

Nigerian Army Resource Centre Asokoro, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will be a beehive of activities this Thursday, May 18 as it hosts the presentation of an all-important book; Fundamentals of Nigerian Public Finance and Accounting.

Written by Dr. Kasimu Bushi, a renewed administrator and manager of men and resources with over 28 years in the public service, the book seeks to provide the requisite knowledge necessary for effective financial resource management and accountability in the public sector. The book presentation will be conducted under the chairmanship of His Royal Majesty, Emir of Lafia Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed I. The book will be reviewed by Prof . Ibrahim Saleh, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State

No doubt that one of the major challenges affecting economic development and growth in Nigeria is ineffective and inefficient financial resource management. This is evident in the realization that Nigeria’s annual budgets are passed every year but implementation is generally poor due to mismanagement of public funds amongst others.

The book; Fundamentals of Nigerian Public Finance and Accounting begins with an introduction to public finances and accounting, before treating both the regulatory frame work for public finances and accounting as well as extant financial laws in recording accountability sources of public revenue, public expenditure management.

Dr. Kasimu Bushi who hails from Kumbo in Dunga L.G.A of Taraba State is a 1991 graduate of Ahmadu Bello University. He enrolled in Nigerian Navy in 1993 and was commissioned as a sub-Lieutenant on 23rd August 1994 from where he rose to the enviable rank of Rear Admiral in 2022. His academic qualifications include a B.Sc (Hons) in Accounting, PGD in Banking and Finance, PGC in Public Administration and Personnel Management from the Ghana Institute of Administration. MBA (Finance) MSc in Financial Mathematics and PhD Finance.

He also has an honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Good Governance from South America University. He is a life member of the US Naval Institute.

Bushi is a fellow of eight professional institutes both national and international including Fellow Certified National Accountant (FCNA) Fellow Chartered System Accountant (FCSA-USA) and Certified Fraud Dictator (CFD) –UK amongst others.

One of the high points of Thursday’s event will be a lecture on Public Financial Management and Accounting and its Impact on the Nigerian Economy which will be delivered by Prof. A.B.C Akujuobi of the Federal University of Technology Owerri Imo State.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng