UGO AMADI

The maritime sector is set to receive another quantum leap with the recent appointment of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) by President Bola Tinubu

Interestingly, he is to take over from Mohammed Bello-Koko who served meritoriously for eight years as Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Acting Managing Director and Managing Director

Born in Jalingo, Taraba State, Dantshoho started his career as a Youth Corp Member with the NPA in 1993. After completing his youth service, he joined the authority as Marketing Officer II and moved up the ladder to the position of Assistant General Manager.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the new NPA MD holds a first degree from the University of Maiduguri, a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom, and Doctorate degree in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom.

Ngelale added, “Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.”

Dantsoho has over 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, with expertise in areas such as maritime technology, ports management and operations, logistics, business and strategic planning, project management, and research.

The new NPA boss previously worked as the Port Manager of the Onne Port in Rivers State.

He was also appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, leveraging his wealth of experience and commitment to innovation in the transportation sector.

Some of his key achievements include; implementing strategic initiatives that improved efficiency, boosted cargo handling capacity, and enhanced overall port operations. His leadership at Onne Port earned him widespread recognition in the maritime industry as a Port Manager of Inner Port.

In his role as Principal Manager of Tariff & Billing at NPA, he was responsible for overseeing the authority’s revenue generation mechanisms, ensuring efficient and transparent tariff and billing processes.

His expertise in financial management and strategic planning helped optimise NPA’s revenue streams and improve its financial health.

His extensive experience, expertise in maritime technology, port management and operations, and impressive track record led to his recent appointment as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority by President Bola Tinubu.

The new MD was formerly a Senior Manager in the Commercial Department, Headquarters where he addressed issues that minimise claims and maximise revenue for the authority.

Dantsoho is a member of numerous professional bodies including the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology, the Chartered Institute of Transport, the Institute of Logistics and Transport of Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Shipping, the Nigerian Institute of Management, and the Nautical Institute, UK. He is also a member of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

He has been involved in significant consultancy studies including a 25-year Ports Development Masterplan by Crown Agent, UK, and World Bank projects on port concession assessment and private sector participation in Lagos’ integrated transport system.

The new chief executive is a versatile public officer who has gained tremendous experience through many impactful training and conferences he attended in different parts of the world to prepare him for the latest assignment.

In October 2022, he was a participant in the 77th regular session of the General Assembly of the United Nations UNGA77 in New York. In 2010, he was part of the Nigerian delegation. to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), in London UK. Prior to that in 2012, he was also part of the country’s delegation to the IMO Sub-Committee on Maritime Safety, UK.

As far back as 2011, he was a member of the Committee for the establishment of the requirement of Long Range identification and tracking (LRIT) system under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLARS), UK, and still in 2011, he was a delegate to the World Ports Conference of the IAPH (International Association of Ports and Harbors) in Bursan – South Korea in 2011.

However, koko has sent a deep appreciation to Mr President for the opportunity to serve. In his X-handle he expressed