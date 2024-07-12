Blue economy key to youth empowerment – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has advised the youth to take advantage of the potential in the maritime sector for economic growth.

Oyetola gave the advice during the Employment Clinic, tagged “Blue Industry Career Insights”, organised by the Employment Transition Programme (EETP) of the University of Lagos on Thursday.

He encouraged young people to explore the potential of the maritime sector by tapping into various career prospects within industries.

He said that these industries included maritime shipping, shipbuilding, ports infrastructure, coastal tourism, fishing, offshore renewable energy, marine biotechnology and among others.

According to him, the blue economy is not just about the sea, but also about the myriad of opportunities that lie within it.

Oyetola explained that the youth are important in driving the transformation of the economy through the diverse opportunities present in the blue economy.

Oyetola told them to equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development and drive Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He urged the youth to contribute to the diversification initiatives of the Renewed Hope of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, to enable them get more jobs.

Oyetola advised them to shun vices that could hinder their growth, adding that they should embrace hard work, discipline, decency, and selflessness to make them responsible members of the society.

“As you are all aware, the certificates that you will receive from this university at the end of your programme are awarded to you on the basis of character and learning.

“In the order of importance, character comes before learning. It is character that opens the door to knowledge and keeps it open until you are done with your courses and a degree is awarded to you.

“I, therefore, urge you as youths to shun vices that could hinder your growth,”Oyetola said.

In her welcome address ,Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described the event as a history making, designed to hone the career trajectory of the undergraduates.

Ogunsola said the maritime sector was the second largest contributor to the country’s GDP, adding that as an institution, their goal aligned with the government’s mission of diversifying the economy.

Also speaking, the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dayo Mobereola, said the agency would continue investing in capacity development and projects targeted at the youths.

Mobereola said the agency was working at concluding the construction of the Institute of Maritime Studies, University of Lagos building which was almost at 70 per cent completion stage.

“Institute of Maritime Studies was established by NIMASA in universities across the six geo political zones of the country.

“They provide specialised training and research in maritime studies, addressing the needs of the maritime industry in Nigeria and beyond.