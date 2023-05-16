Technology now drives all our processes for optimal performance –FCT-IRS boss

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory – Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has reiterated it’s commitment in priortising technology to drive its processes for better performance and to also ease procedures of accessing services by taxpayers.

The Acting Executive Chairman, Mr Haruna Abdullahi ,stated this while giving a Goodwill message at the International Technology and Communication Expo (ITEC Expo 2023) held in Abuja.

The FCT-IRS boss underscored the importance of taxation as the mainstay of the economy and the need to leverage and optimise the use of technology to boost revenue generation at both national and subnational levels.

“In FCT-IRS, we have built our platforms to be technology driven.Technology is now driving all our processes, from Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN), to registration, verification, payment and issuance of Tax Clearance Certificate among others.

“The Service under my watch is open to innovation and new technology to further enhance our collection and simplify the processes for our taxpayers in the FCT.

“As we explore the vast landscape of modern technology, let us also consider the essential role that taxation plays in supporting and sustaining these advancements” he stated.

Abdullahi explained that taxes are the lifeblood of any economy because they provide the funding necessary for public services, infrastructure, and social programmes that form the backbone of the society noting that a strong tax-paying culture is vital in enabling the government invest in the technologies and industries of the future.

The Chief Executive however noted that FCT-IRS was deeply committed to fostering a vibrant ecosystem where technology and communications could thrive.

He said the Service having recognised the transformative impact of these advancements on all human endeavours, is dedicated to providing a conducive environment for entrepreneurs, innovators and stakeholders to flourish and contribute to the progress of the society.

The chairman noted that the Service is focused at adapting and evolving in order to meet the challenges of the digital age considering the importance of leveraging technology to simplify and streamline tax compliance as well as making it easier for businesses and individuals to meet their obligations.