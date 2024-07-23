New NPA MD Assumes Duty, Sets Target Of Improving Revenue Generation, Port Efficiency

UGO AMADI

The maritime sector is set to witness innovative and transformational leadership as the new Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho resumes duty after a due handover by Mohammed Bello-Koko.

Dantsoho, at the handover ceremony which took place at the HPA Headquarters, Marina Lagos, expressed his deep appreciation to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity given to him to be the 29th Managing Director of NPA.

He promised to boost the organisation’s revenue generation and port efficiency.

He said “As we match towards this great journey, I wish to state that our main goal is to reposition the Nigerian Ports Authority for increased productivity and greater efficiency for increased revenue generation.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the nation’s seaports affirmed that he is committed to ensuring that the Nigerian Ports compete favourably with neighbouring ports especially in the areas of Port operations. This he stated would be achieved through the robust exhibition of the overall commitment and collaboration to achieving success.

Danthoso stated that he is committed to improving the welfare of the workforce through the timely payment of emoluments, compensations, training and capacity development especially for employees who show added value in their areas of deployment.

The NPA boss promised to continue with the digital transformation of the Authority and the Port Community system which are key to blocking leakages and corruption while promising to explore ways of further improve port infrastructural renewal.

‘’In particular, we shall drive port rehabilitation and modernisation. We shall pay attention to logistics that surround the arrival of cargo to the port corridor, loading of ships and other things that surround berthing of cargos.’’ He said

Dantsoho said he would further tap into the benefits of the Deep Seaport corridor as well as promote the ideals of Transparency for Ease of Doing Business.

In the area of collaboration with sister agencies, Dr. Abubakar stated that he would maintain an open door for communication and collaboration with sister agencies and all relevant stakeholders

The managing director congratulated the former Managing Director Mohammed Bello Koko and his team for all their invaluable contributions to the industry.

The managing director has since resumed duty at the Headquarters in Marina.

However, the former Managing Director, NPA , Mohammed Bello Koko in his X handle expressed that he had formerly handed over the mantle of leadership to his successor, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho having served for eight years—first, as Executive Director, Finance & Administration, and later, as acting Managing Director and as the substantive Managing Director.

According to him ,The handover note carefully documented accounts of our operations and stewardship.

We raised the bar higher than we met it and built a legacy of unprecedented growth in revenue generation and remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF); from revenue of ₦381 billion in 2022 and ₦501 billion in 2023 to ₦541 billion in the first half of 2024 and remittances to CRF increasing from ₦93.4 billion in 2022 to ₦206 billion in 2023 and to ₦255 billion in the first half of 2024—surpassing our year-on-year total revenue generation and remittances.

Since port authorities run on an input-output model, we cleared the decade-long Apapa – Tincan – Mile 2 traffic for landside operations and provided tugboats, mooring boats, pilot cutters, bollards, fenders across all port locations for effective seaside operations, maximized crane productivity and ensured a reduced transit time for vessels and trucks.

These led to a reduction in both the vessel and truck turn-around times. The vessel TAT went down from an average of 6.5 days to an average of 5 days, while truck TAT went from an average of 10 days to a few hours.

The FEC approval to expand Snake Island in a PPP arrangement to decongest the Tincan & Apapa ports and a willing private investment of $300m is one of the many approvals we pulled for port expansion and development. Others include the ports of Ondo, Burutu, and Badagry deep seaports.

We have also completed some key projects that are ready for commissioning. These projects are crucial to staff development and improved efficiency. Some of them include;

* The staff clinic at Lagos Port Complex.

* The inter-agency building at TinCan Island Port will accommodate agencies in the port in one place to enhance operational efficiency.

* Security mobile scanners at the Lagos Port Complex.

* Administrative buildings of the Tincan, Warri, and Rivers Ports.

* Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria’s Headquarters.

* Upgraded Revenue Invoicing Management System (RIMS 2.0).

* Employee’s electronic medical records management.

Some other projects have reached advanced levels of approval or are at the procurement stage. These include;

* The Vessel Tracking System.

* The Port Community System.

* The development of a 25-year National Ports Masterplan.

* The Port Modernization Project.

* The surveys and rebuilding of the Escravos breakwaters and more…

In retrospect, there are areas we could have done better. However, given the resources and time constraints, we were able to institutionalize organizational culture, promote efficiency, implement key port reforms, and adhere to international best practices. We hope and pray that the incoming management continues on this trajectory and exceeds our achievements.

In the next couple of weeks, I will take a break to catch up with friends, watch movies, read more books, and reflect on the journey ahead. Nonetheless, I will always be available to offer a helping hand when needed.