Nigeria set to host West Africa’s insurance practitioners

The nation’s insurance industry is set to maximize the gains of hosting the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Education Conference of the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) as insurance practitioners are optimist that the event will provide another opportunity to create awareness on the all important role of insurance in socio-economic development of the country.

This year’s WAICA conference which is the 43rd in the series is to hold in May. No fewer than 300 delegates from the West African sub region are expected to participate in the conference.

The delegates who are coming from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia and Nigeria will gather for three day from May 7 – 9, 2023 in Lagos.

The West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) an institution formed to promote cooperation among insurers in West Africa.

The Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Segun Omoshein made this know during a Media parley with Nigeria Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE), in Lagos.

He said, ” The Nigerian insurance market will host the next WAICA Educational Conference in May and as usual with conferences of this nature, we expect participants from other West African Countries”.

At this point, Omosehin use the opportunity to seek media unwavering support for the conference,

“We need your maximum support to host a successful conference and look forward to hosting the most successful conference in recent time’”.

Nigeria last hosted the 38th Waica Education conference in 2016 during the tenure of Muhammad Kari as the Commissioner for Insurance with theme “The Practice of Insurance in a Challenged Economy”.

