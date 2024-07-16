Yetunde Ilorin sets refreshing agenda as CIIN president, to focus more on education, professionalism

The media gateway to the East.
Barely one week to her investiture as the 52nd president and chairman of the council of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria Mrs Yetunde Ilorin have started marshalling out her programmes and policies saying that her desire is to ignite the bedrock of the envisaged Nigerian insurance industry.
Mrs Ilorin who will be stepping out next week as the new president of the CIIN is perhaps one of the few insurance practitioners in the country who have participated in every facet of the business including administration.
Speaking at a pre investiture press briefing in Lagos July 15, 2024 Mrs Ilorin said that it has been her honest desire to contribute more meaningfully towards the growth and development of the nation’s insurance industry.
“I have a deep-seated desire that gave birth to the theme of my tenure “Igniting the bedrock of our envisioned industry” and I believe with all of us working together the desire can become a reality. We will focus on enhancing our educational programs, fostering innovation, and promoting ethical practices in the Nigerian insurance industry. We will also strengthen our collaborations with regulators, other professional bodies and relevant stakeholders. Steps will also be taken at sustaining success recorded by the previous presidents as well as completing previously initiated projects.
“The theme is expected to be actualized under the agenda summarized in a four-letter acronym EPIC. EPIC as a word means awesome, spectacular, an exceptionally long and arduous task (usually difficult). It can be said to be ambitious and artistic goal but I am encouraged by this saying “So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable”. EPIC was chosen after taking a critical look at our industry, assessing where we are and where we should be. This acronym encapsulates our commitment to Education, Professionalism, Institutional Recognition, and Capacity Building within and outside the insurance industry. Evolving Education Through Technology (E-Education)” she said.
According to her, “the world is undergoing a digital revolution, and the insurance industry is no exception. There is a critical need to bridge the knowledge gap about insurance. We must move beyond simple awareness campaigns and empower the public with real education. Technology is our key to:
Promoting the Highest Standards of Professionalism (P) The ‘P’ in EPIC stands for professionalism, the bedrock of our Institute. We will focus on:
Building a Recognised Institution (I)
The ‘I’ in EPIC represents Institutional Recognition. We will:
Enhancing Capacity Through Targeted Initiatives (C)
The final pillar of EPIC is Capacity Building. We will focus on:
Aviation insurance, require specialised knowledge. We will develop programs
to address these needs, encompassing not just underwriting but also vital areas like claims adjusting.
She expressed confidence that although “EPIC is a bold vision, but I am confident that together, we can achieve remarkablethings. With your support and dedication, the Chartered Insurance Institute of
Nigeria will become a force for positive change in the industry. We will empower the public, elevate professional standards, and ensure our Institute is recognised as a beacon of excellence”.
