NAICOM assures on speedy resolution of difficulties in license renewal

Against the backdrop of consistent complaints by some categories of operators in the nation’s insurance industry with particular emphasis on insurance brokers and agents with regard to alleged difficulties in renewing their operational licenses, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has assured that it is working hard to resolve the present challenge faced by insurance brokers and agents in renewing their operational license through the NAICOM Portal.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, said this when responding to compliant by affected insurance brokers and agents where he noted that the commission is aware of the challenge and it is planning a more lasting solution.

Insurance brokers and agents have expressed misgivings about the challenge they are presently undergoing to renew their operational licenses.

Some agents are said to have been denied commission by underwriters because of their inability to present their licenses.

The affected practitioners had implored NAICOM to allow them to process the renewal through the manual process which was in place before the introduction of the portal.

It was reliably gathered that the challenge is also affecting the operation of the Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN) as many members who are affected have not been able to meet their financial commitments to the association.

