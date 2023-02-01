One killed as gunmen attack INEC office, police station in Anambra

Gunmen have attacked the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen also attacked the Nnobi Police Station and a residential building in the station.

It was learned that the gunmen killed a 16-year-old boy who is a relative of a policeman in the station.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the assailants attacked the buildings with IEDs and petrol bombs at about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ikenga added that police operatives have been deployed to the area.

He said: “Anambra State Police Command today (Wednesday) has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in idemili South, Ojoto, and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs, and other explosives, invaded the INEC office, the police station and the residential building in the station.

“Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“The situation is being monitored and further details shall be communicated,” the police spokesperson disclosed.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline