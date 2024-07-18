Edwin Igbiti takes a bow as CIIN president on high accomplishments

The crème de la crème of the nation’s insurance industry gathered in Lagos on Tuesday, July 17, 2024 to honour one of Nigeria’s most outstanding insurance professionals in the person f Mr Edwin Igbiti. The event was a valedictory session scheduled as one of the events marking the end of Igbiti’s two years reign as president and chairman in council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN)

Presided over by a former president of the CIIN in the person of Chief Ogala Osoka, the event which held at the NIA House in Victoria succeeded in dragging out many of the serving and retired chief executive officers of insurance companies thus creating an environment of reunion. Also in attendance are leadership of the various arms of the insurance trade groups in the country comprising of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN) as well as those of the Pro9fessional Reinsurers Association of Nigeria (PRAN)

Chief Osoka who once served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of both NICON Insurance and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation set the tone for the speech making event by describing Mr Edwin Igbiti as one of the rare breed of insurance practitioners in Nigeria who committed time and resources in ensuring for the development of the insurance industry. Mr Igbiti’s presidency of the CIIN he said was characterized with great accomplishments ranging from the area of professional development initiatives to infrastructure upgrade and collaboration with government and related professional bodies.His achievements Chief Ogala observed will serve as a yard stick in measuring the success rate of his successor.

Also speaking at the event, Bar Olusola Ladipo-Ajayi who is a former Managing Director of LASACO Assurance Plc described Mr Edwin Igbiti as a good man even as he challenged him to not to waver in serving the insurance industry.

The outgoing CIIN president whose tenure will come to an end with the investiture of Mrs Yetunde Ilori on Tuesday July 20 2024 stated that it took the understanding, cooperation and assistance of the people who worked with him for his tenure to have been dotted with many success marks.

According to him, his service as CIIN president succeeded in challenging him to break additional barriers in his functions as an insurance professional.

“The theme of my Presidency was “BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE LEGACY”.A theme that was borne out of the need to maintain a continuity plan to build on and sustain the works of Past Presidents of the Institute. This guaranteed that even in the face of global uncertainties, the Institute continued to meet the needs and aspirations of its members and also sustained a stronger strength of professionalism and ethical standards in the Insurance Industry. The sustainable legacy cuts across revamping the digital operations of the Institute, which was successfully executed. Against this backdrop, we were able to unlock the potential of this approach by focusing on a three-point agenda: Digital Reinforcement of Institute’s Operations, Insurance Awareness for all – Grassroot, Youths and Insuring Public and Infrastructural and Personal Development”.

Mr Igbiti who attended the valedictory session with his wife and son went out of his way to trace the essence of enhanced awareness campaign for the insurance industry, he contended that “It is pertinent to state that traditional institutions have a critical role to play in insurance penetration, especially at the grassroots level. Therefore, it is vital to solicit their support and participation in the Institute’s programmes and activities.

“We organised several conferences and trainings to develop the skills of professional in delivering quality services to their clients as this is believed to aid insurance penetration. Conferences such as Insurance Professional Forum, Business Outlook, Professional Examinations, Education Seminar, Insurance Industry Parley, amongst others. To wrap this up, Associates and Fellows were inducted into the Professional body under my watch in the Years 2022 and 2023. The Institute continued to partner with the College of Insurance and Financial Management and the Lagos Business School in training our members and insurance practitioners.”