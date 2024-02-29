Champion Newspapers Limited
NIES: Nigeria ‘ll define its own terms on energy transition, says Lokpobiri

Ugo Amadi

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has affirmed that Nigeria will not be cajoled into jettisoning the production of fossil fuels, insisting that the country will handle the energy transition programme on its own terms.

The Minister stated this while delivering a brief  ministerial address at the  panel session 4 with the theme :Sustainable  Strategies For Energy Leadership: Navigating Security, Transition And Finance In A Changing World  at the  7th Edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024)

The theme of this year’s summit is “Navigating the New Energy World Order: Security, Transition, and Finance

The minister assured that   Nigeria was not against transition but would transit in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way. “You can never find any better climate for oil businesses than Nigeria”, he noted.

Lokpobiri reiterated the resolve of the government to  provide support and create the enabling environment for oil companies and businesses to thrive.

In his brief remarks, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo restated the adoption of gas by the federal government as its destination fuel.

