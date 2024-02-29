Wike to commission ‘Africa’s biggest Water park’ in March

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, is to commission in March , the “Africa’s biggest Water park”, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister dropped this hint on Wednesday, when a delegation of the Sunrise Estate Developers, and the Nadeem Group, paid him a courtesy call to his office, to present an official invite to the commissioning event, slated for March.

Wike appreciated the developers for investing in Abuja, noting that the Sunrise Water park would serve the FCT’s commercial and economic needs, as well as provide employment for the youth.

He further appealed to the Group to ensure the payment of their taxes, adding that the administration relied on the payment of taxes to carry out developmental projects, unlike other Ministries, Departments and Agencies who got allocations from the Federal Government.

In the words of the Minister:“Let me sincerely thank you for what you are doing in Abuja, as your own contribution to the development of the city. It is very glaring to hear that you have built the biggest water park, like you said, the biggest in Africa, with the latest technology. That of course, will create a lot of commercial and economic activities, that of course will generate employment.

Our own is to makes sure that we produce a conducive environment for investors to come in. I am happy that the members of your team, your subsidiary companies, have shown interest in other areas like construction. We have also seen that they are involved in most of the jobs that are going on in Abuja. If we see that they are committed and willing to do their best, we are also willing to partner with all those who want to put in their best.

So, we commend you for believing in Abuja, we commend you and we will make sure our relationship grows. But you must also make sure that you have paid your taxes. It is important because without the taxes being paid, we will not be able to construct roads, we will not be able to construct public buildings. So, when I praise you for investing, I will also encourage you to make sure you pay your taxes”, Wike said.

Earlier, the head of the delegation, and Special Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise Estate Developers, Mr. George Tolofari, who stated that the purpose of the visit was to inform him of the commissioning of the Water park, congratulated Wike on his appointment as Minister, adding that with the administration’s support, Abuja could become a federal capital city to be proud of.

“The major reason why we are here is because of the Water park we are showcasing. We know that you are an investor-friendly Minister, and we know that with your continued support, we will continue to bring our experience to bear so that at the end of the day, Abuja will indeed be that Federal Capital Territory that we are all going to be proud of, that will compete with other capitals worldwide”.