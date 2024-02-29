NLNG drives LPG production to 1.5m metric tons

UGO AMADI

In a bid to deepen LPG penetration in the country,the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has disclosed that it had ramped up its LPG production to 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum as of 2023 while it supplied 493,000 tons to the market in the same year.

The company also assured of its firm commitment to make the nation a better place while campaigning to ensure it has 40 percent penetration of LPG into the country.

The General Manager, Finance, NLNG, Mrs Fatima Adanan, stated that the company’s LPG production rise while speaking during panel session 4 with the theme :Sustainable Strategies For Energy Leadership: Navigating Security, Transition And Finance In A Changing World at the 7th Edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024)

The theme of this year’s summit is “Navigating the New Energy World Order: Security, Transition, and Finance

According to her “Now, when we started, we were producing 70,000 metric tons. Today, we’re producing upwards of 1.5 million metric tons of LPG and this LPG and our sole designated distribution point is Nigeria. So, part of our vision as Nigeria LNG is to make sure that we make Nigeria a better place.

“So, 1.5 million tonnes is our own production for 2023. So, this number is from NLNG. Nigeria requires a lot more. So, importation will be ongoing. But as NLNG also grows, we will also be able to provide more,” Adanan said.

She noted that the effort to deepen LPG in the country will in now small measure help in alleviating the climate goals.

Adanan used the opportunity to call on stakeholders to make quality investment in shipping and transportation of gas in order to close the gas gap . She also, urged the federal government, to help operators access climate finance funds.

Other members who spoke in the panel session include: Mr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh (Dr.), General Manager, Strategy & Investments, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation(GNPC),Mr. Godfrey Moagi, Chief Executive Officer, Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) ),Mr. Athony Chatu, Chief Geoscientist, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), Mr. Baboucarr Njie, Group Managing Director, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation(GNPC) and Moderator: Engr. Tony Attah (FNSE),Independent Energy Consultant/Former MD/CEO, NLNG Ltd