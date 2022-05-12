NGO kick-start sensitization/Awareness campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Ebonyi communities

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) named “Essential Health Network For Rural Dwellers” based in abakaliki the Ebonyi state capital, has kick-start sensitization/awareness campaign against the practice of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Ezza North Local Government Area .

The sensitization campaign was held at Ebiaji the Headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Area and resolved that the practice should stop in the area.

The event marked the formal inauguration of the New Executive of GBV Multi-Sectoral Task Force Team of the Local Government and had in attendace Facilitators.

The NGO “Essential Health Network For Rural Dwellers”, had over the years been involved in advocacy against practice of Female Genital Multilation (FGM), Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), reduction of Maternal Mortality/Morbidity, non-patronage of Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) among others.

It has been advocating for Family Planning , Child Spacing Methods, in rural communities to reduce maternal deaths.

Speaking during the occassion, the President/Chief Executive of the NGO Professor Henry Uro Chukwu, represented by the Management and Evaluation Officer (M&E) Mr Great Akpati, charged the New Executive to embark on Advocacy visits to Stakeholders and Traditional Rulers on the need to avoid Gender Based Violence (GBV).

” The work of the Task Force is not only

to deliberate on an issue, but to make

sure the problem is drastically reduced”

” I charge you to take the campaign against GBV to the grassroots, meet with the Local Government Chairmen and traditional rulers to avoid Child Labour, Battering of women, FGM, Forced Labour among other obnoxious practices”

“Report cases of Gender Based Violence which happen in your communities to the Multi-Sectoral Task Force”

In a remark, the Social Behavioural Officer (SBC) Ibina John, enjoined the

New Executive to take the campaign to Community/Church Leaders and

Traditional Rulers.

The occasion had in attendance Facilitators namely Mr Okey Friday, Mr Great Akpati and Mr Nnachi Onu Abaegbu among others