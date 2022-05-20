New NYSC DG resumes office , promises to  Sustain his predecessor’s  achievements

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

THE Newly appointed Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fada,, who took over as the 19th DG of the scheme has called for the stakeholders ‘ support to enable him build on the achievements of his predecessor, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, as it would be a daunting challenge to surpass these achievements .

Fada, while speaking at the handing over ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, acknowledged that the tasks ahead are huge, but with the support of the all the staff, they would overcome.

In the words of the new DG, “I know my predecessor created a big shoe that is big for me, but by the grace of God and with the support of everyone, we shall succeed.

“Please let’s work as one family, the support you gave to my predecessor, I need more of that support, I need your corporation, that is the only tool that can help us in sustaining the achievement of Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.”

Fada aided, “I know that the tasks ahead are enormous and the road is rough, but with unity of purpose we will make progress.”

In his address, the outgoing Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Ibrahim called on the 19th Director-General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Mohammed Fada, to pay rapt attention to the security and welfare of the corps members, staff in the country.

While giving the charge on Wednesday, in Abuja, during his farewell parade, he appreciated the support of individuals for a successful tenure as the 18th Chief Executive of the National Youth Service Corps.

Major General Ibrahim was adjudged the best DG ever in the history of the Scheme, as his NYSC’s administration anchored many programs that have benefited the scheme, corps members, and Nigeria at large.

The programs include sustained effective utilization of the potentials of Corps members for optimal benefits;

reinvigorate the NYSC Ventures and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED) in line with the NYSC Act for greater impact.

Others are, aggressive revenue generation drive through the NYSC Ventures; Establishment of the NYSC Printing Press in Kaduna, Kaduna State, successful commencement of the enrolment of Corps members for the National Health Insurance Scheme in line with Presidential directive, amongst others.

According to Ibrahim , “I want to enjoin the in-coming Director-General, while offering my best wishes to you as you set out, to discharge this important national assignment.

“I am confident that you will give your best in the service of our great nation and, in particular, for the achievement of the mandate of NYSC.

“I would advise that you pay particular attention to the security and general welfare of Corps members and Staff as well as make sustained advocacy for stakeholders’ support as part of your approaches to the administration of the Scheme. I pray that the Almighty guides you.”

He expressed that the task of the day-to-day running of NYSC has been one of the most challenging, yet most rewarding experiences of his life.

“It was indeed, an opportunity to make an impact, not only on the graduate youths entrusted to us for mentorship but also on the socio-economic development of our dear country.”

He, therefore, appealed to various stakeholders to demonstrate support for the proposed NYSC Trust Fund that is seeking National Assembly approval, saying that if it sees the light of the day, it will create more jobs for millions of Nigerians.

